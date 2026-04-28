Minnesota's new school bus safety law is now in effect. Here's what motorists need to know.

A new Minnesota law is now in effect which requires drivers to stop 20 feet from a school bus when they see red lights flashing, and remain stopped until those lights stop flashing.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law last month, which updates language that some say created a loophole for when drivers had to stop.

Previously, it was when the lights were flashing and the stop arm was extended. Now, whether or not the stop arm is fully out, you need to stop.

"From behind the wheel, you don't always see everything," said Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Brian Reu. "You can't see the child that's about to step off the bus. You may not see the child that's about to cross in front of the bus. You can't predict what a child is going to do next. That's why this law change is designed to be simple. It takes that guess work out of the equation and puts the responsibility squarely where it belongs — on you as the other drivers."

Anyone caught passing, or not stopping for a bus with its red lights flashing, could face a $500 fine.