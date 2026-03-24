School bus safety bill passes in Minnesota House, heads to Gov. Walz's desk

A bill meant to strengthen school bus safety is the first of the session to pass in both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature.

The bill updates language to require vehicles to stop for a school bus once its red lights begin flashing, regardless of whether its stop sign arm has been fully extended.

It also includes language that says a bus's flashing amber lights serve as a warning that flashing red lights are coming soon.

"This is a straightforward fix to a serious safety issue," said Rep. Keith Allen, who represents part of southern Minnesota, including Owatonna, Faribault and Waseca. "Students should never be put at risk on their way to school because of a gap in the law. This bill makes sure drivers know exactly when they need to stop and helps keep kids safe."

Allen authored the bill, which passed in the Minnesota House on Monday afternoon with a 133-0 vote. Next, it'll head to the governor's desk to be signed into law.