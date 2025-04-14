Who did the Minnesota Lynx select in the 2025 WNBA draft?

The Minnesota Lynx have added several depth pieces to a group that narrowly missed out on a WNBA Championship last season.

The team selected three players during the 2025 WNBA draft, which took place in New York City on Monday night.

Second round

No. 15 pick: Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, SF, Russia

No. 24 pick: Dalayah Daniels, PF, Washington

Third round

No. 37 pick: Aubrey Griffin, SF, UConn

Minnesota originally had the No. 11 pick but traded it to the Chicago Sky for a first-round pick in 2026. The Lynx on Monday also traded the team's own 2026 first-round pick to the Washington Mystics for guard Karlie Samuelson.

Hopkins, Minnesota, native Paige Bueckers, who is fresh off a national championship run with the UConn Huskies, was drafted first overall by the Dallas Wings.

The Lynx face the Wings in two of their first three regular season games. WCCO's Marielle Mohs asked Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve about Bueckers' debut in the league potentially being against Minnesota.

"We're just going to try and make her first game miserable," Reeve said.

Minnesota faces the Wings in Dallas on May 16, and the two teams matchup on May 21 for the Lynx' home opener at Target Center.

With a new collective bargaining agreement expected for the 2026 season, this draft saw some would-be top picks choose to stay in college or hit the transfer portal to tap name, image and likeness deals rather than take the WNBA base salary with the very real risk of not making a roster.

