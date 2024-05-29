Minnesota Lynx forward Diamond Miller has knee surgery; timeline for return unclear

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx forward Diamond Miller underwent knee surgery, the team announced Wednesday, though there was no word on when she could return to the court.

The team has not specified the exact nature of the injury that Miller suffered in the second quarter of the May 23 game against the Connecticut Sun or the surgery she had.

Miller averaged 4.3 points over the first three games of the season before her injury. She averaged 12.1 points per game as a rookie last year.

The Lynx last week also activated forward Dorka Juhasz after she completed her season with her Italian club, Famila Schio, in the EuroLeague.

Miller and Juhasz both made the WNBA All-Rookie team last season.