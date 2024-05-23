Napheesa Collier coming in strong for new Lynx season

MINNEAPOLIS — She's a Lynx power player, averaging 21 points a game last season. Napheesa Collier is coming out strong with a little cheerleader in her court.

Her 2-year-old daughter, Mila Bazzell, joined her for Lynx media days, and Collier proudly included her in her new headshots.

Collier has been playing overseas in the off-season, getting herself ready to hit the season hard.

In a short time, she feels like the Lynx veterans found quick chemistry with their eight new teammates.

"We had some great additions, and to bring them to a team that was already pretty solid, bringing back our core group, I have really high expectations," said Collier.

One of those new additions brings a lot of experience. Courtney Williams joins the Lynx for her eighth season in the WNBA.

She's deepening the bench in one of the most important positions.

"Her communication is amazing and especially having that from your floor general, your point guard, I think it's going to be a huge difference for us," said Collier.

What excites Collier the most about this new season is the new fans brought on by all the college rookies, like Caitlin Clark and Alissa Pili, who was drafted eighth in the first round by the Lynx.

"To have amazing young players come in, to build upon the great players that were already here, you know the fandom that's coming with these young players, it's like never before. So I'm really excited for it, I think it's great for the game," said Collier.

Lynx tickets for the new season are available online.