Lynx's Diamond Miller, Dorka Juhász make All-Rookie Team

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Diamond Miller is 8th Lynx rookie to have 300+ points
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota Lynx players have been named to the WNBA's All-Rookie Team.

Diamond Miller (second overall) and Dorka Juhász (16th overall) were two of the five players who earned the honor. 

Miller finished her first year averaging 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game. Juhász averaged 6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Miller ranked second in scoring among all rookies, while Juhász led first-year players in assists.

Along with Napheesa Collier, who finished fourth in MVP voting and was The Associated Press' Comeback Player of the Year, Miller and Juhász form an exciting young core for a Lynx team looking to return to their former glory.

Miller and Juhász also made The Associated Press' All-Rookie Team. 

The Lynx finished 19-21 this season and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Connecticut Sun.

Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 2, 2023.

