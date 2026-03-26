Minnesota Legislature to discuss youth social media safety bill

Minnesota lawmakers will discuss a bill Thursday morning that would set age verification on social media and require parental consent for anyone under 15 and default accounts to the most private settings.

The hearing comes one day after a jury found YouTube and Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, to both be negligent in a social media addiction case.

The jury awarded a combined $6 million in damages to the lead plaintiff in the case, a 20-year-old woman named Kaley.

She alleged using YouTube and Instagram from a young age led to addictive use of the platforms and contributed to her mental health problems, including depression, body dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts.

"You know what we've learned in this trial, the documents that were released for the first time showed that they specifically designed these platforms to be addictive, and the medical evidence is that the addiction is not simply behavioral, but there's a neurologic component to it," said Matthew Bergman, Kaley's attorney. "And so they deliberately targeted teens knowing that their brains aren't fully developed."

A spokesperson from Meta released a statement saying, "We respectfully disagree with the verdict and are evaluating our legal options."

Since it was a civil case, only nine out of the 12 jurors had to agree on each count.

This case could create legal precedent for future cases.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest developments.