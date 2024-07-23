Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz talks Kamala Harris, nomination process and if he'd like to be vice president

MINNEAPOLIS — Since President Biden ended his reelection bid Sunday, Vice President Harris has already broken a fundraising record, locked down hundreds of delegates and secured critical endorsements in her efforts to become the Democratic Party's nominee for president. One of those key endorsements includes Minnesota's governor.

Gov. Tim Walz, who is chair of the Democratic National Convention rules committee, told WCCO's Esme Murphy on Monday night that the nomination process will be open to other candidates.

"Anybody can run," Walz said. "This Wednesday we'll set the rules. There will be three days after that, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week. Anyone who wants to can get 300 delegates. If you can get 300 delegates on your side, your name will be put into nomination."

Walz says, at that point, those being considered for nomination will then have three days to make their case to delegates. On Aug. 1, the voting will begin and whoever gets the most votes and reaches the threshold number becomes the party's nominee.

According to Walz, no one outside of Harris has yet to put their hat into the ring.

"Everyone is welcome," Walz said.

Walz, whom at least one other Minnesota Democrat has floated as a potential vice presidential candidate, was asked if he is being considered for the role.

"I do not know that," he said. "I spoke to the vice president on Sunday, shortly after the announcement by President Biden, and she just made it clear that she wants to earn the endorsement."

But does Walz want to be vice president?

"Look, I think anybody who wants to do that, I'd be a little nervous about," he said. "It seems a little bit surreal."

Walz says Harris's record-breaking fundraising on Monday is evidence of small donors' and voters' enthusiasm for the new likely Democratic nominee.