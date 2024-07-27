Josh Shapiro stumps for Kamala Harris in central Pa. amid VP speculation

Teen shot in Philadelphia recording studio and more top stories | Digital Brief

CARLISLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Amid speculation that he could be Vice President Kamala Harris' pick for a running mate, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro appeared in central Pennsylvania for a rally on Saturday and stumped for the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Video from WHP-TV in Harrisburg showed Shapiro on stage at a barn in Carlisle, a small town in Cumberland County outside the state capital, Harrisburg.

The Harris campaign said this is "a weekend of action" sprinting toward Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024. Sunday will mark 100 days until the election and the Harris campaign says battleground Pennsylvania is a big focus.

In remarks to several dozen volunteers outside a barn that predates the American Revolution, Shapiro criticized former President Donald Trump's campaign and mentioned "Project 2025," a conservative presidential transition plan led by the Heritage Foundation, with input from advisers from other conservative groups.

While Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025 and even called some parts of it "abysmal," Democrats continue saying its policy proposals are what Americans can expect if they elect Trump in November.

"Y'all go crack open that Project 2025. That is chock-full of some crazy ideas, some dangerous ideas, but ideas that he plans to carry forth if he is given the keys to the White House again," Shapiro said.

Shapiro also claimed Trump is "afraid to debate" Harris, "because she's going to kick his a-- in the debate."

Trump was set to debate President Biden on ABC News on Sept. 10, but has since said on social media that the debate should be hosted on Fox News. A spokesperson for his campaign told CBS News on Thursday that "general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee."

The Trump spokesperson was responding to Harris' statement on Thursday accusing Trump of "backpedaling" on the debate.

Trump promises more rallies in Pennsylvania after assassination attempt

Weeks after a bullet grazed his ear while speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump will return to the state.

Trump said he will hold a future rally in Butler to honor Corey Comperatore, a local firefighter killed in the July 13 shooting, as well as two others injured on the Butler Farm Show grounds. The date and location of that rally have not been released, with Trump saying on Truth Social to "stay tuned for details."

On Thursday, Trump announced he would host a July 31 rally in Harrisburg, his first scheduled trip back to the Keystone State since the assassination attempt.

Harris' VP decision could take weeks, campaign says

On Friday, Shapiro deflected a question about whether he'd be vetted to be Harris' running mate, saying "that's a question to be directed to the Harris campaign."

That comment was made at an event where union leaders from Philadelphia's building trades and Mayor Cherelle Parker rallied and endorsed Harris for president. But many advocated for Shapiro to be her vice president as well.

"Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and southeastern Pennsylvania will deliver Kamala Harris as the 47th president of the United States of America," Parker said, "and if they take our advice, Josh Shapiro will be our vice president."

Harris' campaign manager, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, told CBS News in an exclusive interview on Friday that Harris has begun a "thorough and important" process of selecting a running mate. Sources told CBS News the process should conclude by Aug. 7.

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is set for Aug. 19.