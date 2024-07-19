Rep. McCollum calls on Biden to step aside in election, and touts Gov. Walz for VP consideration

More Democrats call for Biden to leave race Senior Democrats say Biden could soon leave presidential race 01:21

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum is joining the ranks of Democrats calling on President Biden to step aside from the 2024 race, and she's going further by pushing for Minnesota's governor to be considered for the new prospective ticket.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, McCollum stated she wanted Mr. Biden to "release his delegates and empower Vice President Harris to step forward to become the Democratic nominee for President."

McCollum also urged Harris to select Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential nominee.

"Vice President Harris will need a strong Midwestern running mate and I encourage her and the Democratic delegates to consider a successful leader who has been a teacher, soldier, football coach, former member of Congress, and a proven winner — Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz," McCollum said.

She is the second Minnesota representative to urge Mr. Biden to withdraw. Days after the first presidential debate last month, Rep. Angie Craig called on him to end his campaign for a second term, citing his lackluster performance and what she called a "lack of forceful response."

McCollum, who represents Minnesota's 4th Congressional District which centers around St. Paul, has served in the House of Representatives since 2001.

Rep. Betty McCollum Anatoli Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

Two senior House Democrats told CBS News they believe Mr. Biden could leave the presidential race in three to five days, after a pressure campaign from top Democratic lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Mr. Biden himself has been adamant in his decision to stay in the race, even as CBS News polls suggest former President Donald Trump's advantage is growing.

Below is McCollum's full statement:

Winning in November and defeating Trump's dangerous, hate-filled agenda must be Democrats' sole focus. To give Democrats a strong, viable path to winning the White House, I am calling upon President Biden to release his delegates and empower Vice President Harris to step forward to become the Democratic nominee for President.



