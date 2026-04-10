Minnesota lawmakers looking to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms, create therapeutic use program

Psychedelic mushrooms were widely known as a recreational and illegal drug in the 60s and 70s. Now, two bills at the Minnesota State Capitol would make it easier to access the fungi.

One of the bills would create a pilot program for psychedelic or psilocybin mushrooms to be used in medicine for the treatment of mental health conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder and severe depression. The other bill would decriminalize the substance, removing the current legal penalties that exist for anyone caught with some.

Both bills are recommendations from Minnesota's Psychedelic Medicine Task Force.

"Psilocybin has been showing incredible promise as a treatment for many mental health conditions," Democratic state Sen. Clare Oumou Verbeten said.

Verbeten introduced her bill at the Senate Judiciary Committee, and there were a lot of questions.

"Oh, we are just decriminalizing it. That is a pretty gigantic step," Republican state Sen. Michael Kreun said.

There was also an acknowledgement from Sen. Judy Seeburger that people need more therapies for mental illness.

"Treatment-resistant depression is a devastating illness. Devastating," Seeburger said.

Dr. Jessica Nielson, an adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota, is the chair of the task force.

"Mental health issues are a huge problem. They're getting worse and we don't have enough tools to meet that moment," Nielson said.

Three other states, Colorado, New Mexico and Oregon, have legalized psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic use.

It's unlikely the two bills will pass the Minnesota Legislature this year, but it's important to remember that bills on medical marijuana and recreational marijuana were debated at the Capitol for over 10 years before lawmakers legalized them