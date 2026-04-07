Minnesotans with loved ones in Iran say ceasefire provides temporary relief, but uncertainty remains

Minnesotans with loved ones who call Iran home are left wondering about their safety, regardless of Tuesday's ceasefire.

President Trump first warned of a war of destruction in Iran, then later announced a pause.

"I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," the president wrote on Truth Social.

For those with loved ones still in Iran, this pause doesn't bring them any peace.

Katayoun Amjadi, who came to Minnesota from Iran in 2010, also expressed distaste for the Iranian government, but she said war is not the answer.

"This is just plain abuse of power and failure to be able to talk," Amjadi said.

Amjadi says her perspective comes from her lived experience, having survived the Iran-Iraq war in the '80s. She said destroying infrastructure only hurts the people who worked hard to rebuild a country caught in conflict time and time again.

"Part of my pain is that each of those bricks put together, it's been through miserable conditions to make those things," Amjadi said. "These are losses for the people, not the government."

Some Iranians took to the Minnesota Capitol and held pictures of the recently executed, hoping to raise awareness about the horror of life now in Iran.

While some Iranians celebrated the killing of Iran's supreme leader as a moment of liberation, they now find themselves stuck between hope and uncertainty.

Amjadi says the two-week pause offers temporary relief, but uncertainty remains with a long road to recovery.