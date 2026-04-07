Trump says "a whole civilization will die tonight" if no deal is reached with Iran

Washington — President Trump said a "whole civilization will die tonight" unless a deal is reached with Iran by his Tuesday night deadline.

"I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," the president said in a post on Truth Social Tuesday morning.

Mr. Trump has given Iran until 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday to agree to a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or else he says he will order attacks to destroy all of the country's power plants and bridges. He said on Monday at the White House that "the entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

In his post Tuesday morning, the president also suggested that something "revolutionarily wonderful can happen," arguing that "different, smarter, and less radicalized minds" are now leading Iran.

"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World," Mr. Trump said.

The deadline comes amid a renewed diplomatic push. Mr. Trump told reporters Monday that Iran had made a "significant" proposal, which he called "not good enough" but a "very significant step." He also said he believes the Iranians are negotiating "in good faith."

He called Iran an "active, willing participant" in ongoing negotiations.

A U.S. official on Tuesday morning confirmed that American forces had conducted new strikes on military targets on Iran's Kharg Island, a vital location for Iran's oil exports.

The official said that, as with similar attacks launched in mid-March, oil infrastructure was not targeted in the overnight attacks.