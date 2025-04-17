Two international Minnesota college students granted temporary relief over loss of legal status

Minnesota international students suing over the loss of their legal status are seeing their first wins in court.

The legal victory is temporary but significant, as international students fight to complete their education in the U.S.

Attorney David Wilson represents two clients who recently saw a victory in the courtroom in the form of a temporary restraining order.

"At this point, they are relieved that their court has seen the value of their case and their challenge to what has happened to them," Wilson said.

Ziliang Jin, an international student from China pursuing a master's degree at the University of Minnesota, had his legal status terminated on April 8.

He believes it's because of his traffic citations.

"A minor infraction is not a break in one's status," Wilson said.

In a letter to the court, Jin said, "Ever since I found out that ICE terminated my SEVIS, I've been consumed by fear and anxiety."

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Bryan granted him relief, stating, "The court finds that plaintiff faces irreparable harm."

This comes just days after Metropolitan State University nursing student Rattanand Ratsantiboon was granted the same relief.

According to court documents, Ratsantiboon has two prior driving convictions, including a third-degree DWI in 2018.

In his affidavit, he pleaded to the court to let him finish his semester at school after paying more than $7,000.

"If I'm not able to complete this semester, all this money, time and energy will have been lost," he wrote.

Wilson says this is more than a legal win, but a temporary lifeline

"We are happy that the court is taking this first step — it's one of many steps that's going to happen — but at this point, it's at least providing some assurance to students who are coming forward," Wilson said.

Hearings are scheduled in both cases, where the court will decide whether the temporary relief will be extended.

Another international student in Minnesota, Dogukan Gunaydin, who was arrested by ICE last month, at least until his next hearing scheduled for May 6.