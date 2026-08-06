Minnesota's gubernatorial, Senate primary races mirroring intraparty battles

The polls close on Minnesota's high-stakes primary in a little more than five days, with new figures from the Secretary of State's Office showing more than 157,000 people have already voted.

The three top candidates in Minnesota's Republican governor's race are House Speaker Lisa Demuth, and businessmen Mike Lindell and Kendall Qualls. Since President Trump endorsed Lindell last month, the now-former MyPillow CEO has surged in polling, but this week he is at the center of some unprecedented controversies. Most significantly, GOP Party Chair Alex Pleckasch has raised concerns that Lindell may not meet state residency requirements.

Republicans are admitting they are worried about Lindell on the November ballot, according to political analyst Amy Frederiksen.

"This battle royale around it is a result of that this is Republicans trying to get the right person on the ballot," Frederiksen said.

Political analyst Abou Amara said the attacks might help Lindell with the GOP's MAGA base.

"I think it's rage against the machine, and I think Mike Lindell is going to be able to say this is exactly what Donald Trump had been doing at the national level, running against the Republican Party, running against the elites," Amara said.

At the same time, Lindell is being investigated for possible violation of campaign regulations for giving away pillows at parades. On Thursday, a judge declined to dismiss the complaint and ruled it needs further investigation, with an evidentiary hearing now set to take place.

In the U.S. Senate race, there are primaries on both the DFL and Republicans sides. For the DFL, two party stars — Congresswoman Angie Craig and Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan — are facing off. It's a battle that mirrors the divide between mainstream Democrats and progressives, with Craig representing the more moderate wing of the party and Flanagan the progressive wing.

One thing to watch for is whether there will be a higher turnout in the state's 2nd Congressional District, where there is a DFL primary for the congressional seat being vacated by Craig for the Senate run. A high turnout there should help Craig.

"So the question is how well does she do in that district relative to Peggy Flanagan," Amara said. "That's going to be a good indication of her base support."

But some Republicans are open about the fact they think Flanagan would be easier to beat.

"As we talked about fraud being the No. 1 issue in Minnesota and being such a driver in the polls, to have Lt. Gov. Flanagan, who is, you know, was deeply, deeply attached for the last eight years to the Walz administration," Frederiksen said.