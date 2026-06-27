Minnesota GOP-endorsed lieutenant governor candidate attended Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

The running mate of Kendall Qualls, the Minnesota GOP-endorsed candidate for governor, says he won't apologize for attending the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Brian Nicholson confirmed in a statement to WCCO that he was "one of thousands of patriots who went to Washington DC to support President Trump after the 2020 election."

"I don't apologize for being there," he said, adding that he "left when things turned violent."

Qualls said in a video posted to X that Nicholson voluntarily revealed that he had been at the riot when the two met to discuss Nicholson joining the ticket.

"It wasn't an issue for me then, and it's not an issue for me now," Qualls said in the video.

Qualls, a businessman, is running for governor for a second time. He secured the Republican endorsement in May after MyPillow mogul and President Trump ally Mike Lindell dropped out and urged his backers to support Qualls. Lindell argued that Qualls, like him, is an outsider candidate.

The Minnesota Star Tribune first reported Nicholson's presence on Capitol grounds. Afterwards, the Minnesota DFL party said "No one who embraces the January 6 rioters belongs anywhere near the governor's office."

"Any Republican candidate that refuses to disavow Brian Nicholson's participation in the January 6 insurrection is wholly unfit to be governor," said Minnesota DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom.

At least five people died during or immediately after the historic attack at the Capitol. More than 140 officers were hurt when rioters stormed Congress over unfounded claims the election was stolen from Mr. Trump.

On his first day back in office in 2025, Mr. Trump pardoned roughly 1,500 defendants who had been convicted in the riot, ending the largest criminal prosecution in the country's history.