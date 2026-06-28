Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Rep. Angie Craig in Super PAC-fueled Senate campaign war

One of the most-watched primary match-ups pits Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan against U.S. Congresswoman Angie Craig in the race for the DFL nomination for U.S. Senate.

The ad wars are already underway, with many not coming from the candidates themselves but super PACs backing each candidate.

One of the PAC ads that has attacked Flanagan accuses her of accepting big PAC money. Flanagan denies the claim and says the money referred to in the ads was raised by the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association — before she became the group's chair.

Peggy Flanagan and Angie Craig Getty Images

"In my campaign, in Peggy Flanagan for the United States Senate, I am not taking a dime of corporate pack money. My opponent cannot say the same," Flanagan told Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning.

As the primary draws closer, both Flanagan and Craig will work to emerge from the shadow of two different issues. For Craig, it's the walk back of her support for the Laken Riley Act which she now says she regrets voting for. The act made it easier for the Trump administration to indefinitely detain undocumented people accused of nonviolent crimes.

Flanagan, for her part, can't shake questions about the Medicaid fraud crisis that has dominated headlines in recent years.

"Republicans are attacking every Democrat on fraud, they are attacking Congresswoman Angie Craig, JD Vance attacked her online," Flanagan said. "This is their entire plan."

WCCO Sunday Morning hopes to have Craig on before the Aug. 11 primary.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Adam Del Rosso every Sunday at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.