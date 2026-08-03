Mike Lindell's pillow handouts during July Fourth parade violated campaign laws, complaint alleges

Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO and Republican gubernatorial candidate in Minnesota, is accused of violating campaign laws by giving away pillows promoting his candidacy at a July Fourth parade.

A complaint filed on July 22 alleges Lindell and others from his campaign "threw pillows to spectators" during a parade in Delano, Minnesota. According to the complaint, the packaging of the pillows said "Mike Lindell for Governor" and their value is about $35.

The complaint said this violates the state's Fair Campaign Practices law, which "prohibits giving something of monetary value, or promising something of value, to a person in order to induce or deter voting in a particular way in an election."

WCCO has reached out to Lindell for comment.

An Instagram post from Lindell on June 19 showed the pillows being given away at a parade in Foley, Minnesota.

Monday's hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Lindell was already the leading Republican candidate, according to a Survey USA/KSTP poll, when he earned an endorsement from President Trump last month. Kendall Qualls, who earned the state party's endorsement, and Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth are also vying for the Republican nomination.

Early voting is underway for the Aug. 11 primary. Whoever wins the GOP nomination is likely to face Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the presumptive favorite for the Democratic candidacy, in the November election.