Candidates for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District face off at Farmfest

The race for Congress in Minnesota's Second District is getting heated. On Tuesday, candidates faced off at Farmfest in Morgan.

Minnesota's Second Congressional District is the only open district in the state. It is currently held by Democrat Rep. Angie Craig, who is running for the U.S. Senate. The district is also the most evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

All three candidates have a history of election wins in the district: Rep. Kaela Berg, Sen. Matt Klein and former Lakeville Mayor and state Sen. Matt Little.

The Second District contains suburban areas in Woodbury, Burnsville and Inver Grove Heights as well as rural and farm areas in Scott, Dakota and Le Sueur counties.

Tuesday's debate focused on farm policy.

"I still live paycheck to paycheck, even as a state legislator. I still have to do my second job, which is as a flight attendant, to make ends meet," Berg said.

"I am eager to take a physician's voice to Congress in this moment when medical assistance cuts are going to devastate rural healthcare and rural economies," Klein said.

"I can talk to everybody, I can talk to a farmer and I can talk to a super liberal person in Minneapolis, and we are going to get it done for you," Little said.

Republican state Sen. Eric Pratt was also at the forum. He has a big advantage over the DFL candidates in that he has no major primary opposition.

Pratt is hoping to win the election in November and return this District to Republicans, which held the seat from 2002-2018.