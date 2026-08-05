Senate, gubernatorial candidates face off at Minnesota Farmfest 1 week before primaries

One of the most competitive races in next Tuesday's Minnesota primary election is for who will be the nominees for U.S. Senate. And Tuesday, Senate candidates battled at Farmfest in Redwood County over benefit cuts that could shrink your grocery budget.

Farmfest, held in the city of Morgan, organizes the debates differently, putting all candidates who reach a polling threshold of 15% together on one stage.

That was the case as Republicans Michele Tafoya and Royce White, along with Democrats Rep. Angie Craig and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, faced off.

Craig and Flanagan both criticized President Trump's agriculture policies, including millions in cuts to SNAP benefits. For the most part, the Republicans voiced support for the president's policies.

"I think when you look at the SNAP program, yes, you know what, it does need revisions. And you know why? Because the people that need it really need it, and they're not getting it. And when you hollow it out with fraud, that does nobody any good," Tafoya said.

"Republicans cut $187 billion from the SNAP program. We have already seen 5 million people lose access to their benefits," Craig said. "I'll just say it is so clear to me that Michele Tafoya doesn't understand how SNAP works."

In polling, Tafoya is the leading candidate on the GOP side. According to DFL polls, Flanagan and Craig are locked in a very tight race.

Klobuchar faces 3 GOP competitors in gubernatorial debate

The political battle in the GOP governor's race will also be settled Tuesday. In an unusual debate move, DFL Sen. Amy Klobuchar was seated alongside the three Republicans who are trying to win the primary to run against her.

"That is not going to happen when my opponents, all three of them, have embraced Donald Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' that cut Medicaid," Klobuchar said.

House Speaker Lisa Demuth, businessman Mike Lindell and GOP nominee and businessman Kendall Qualls all sought Mr. Trump's endorsement. Lindell reminded the Farmfest crowd that he was the one who got it.

"I know a guy, I have an advantage over everyone up here, I can call up and work with the president of the United States to get these people back in for all of you, so we have this communication," Lindell said.

Demuth says her experience leading a divided Minnesota House of Representatives makes her the most qualified.

"Absolutely everything that we passed over the last two years had to be bi-partisan. We have proven that we can do that here in Minnesota. And as your next governor, my proof is that I can lead this state," Demuth said.

Qualls, the GOP-endorsed candidate, says he would focus on supporting business.

"Minnesota has become an anti-business state. The permitting issues are just one. I've heard Gov. Walz talk two years ago, 'yeah, we need to fix this. I'm going to put together a committee.' We're way beyond committee," Qualls said.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, more than 100,000 people have already voted in the primary.