Republican Party of Minnesota concerned over governor candidate Mike Lindell's residency status

The Republican Party of Minnesota has asked the state's top election official to clarify constitutional residency rules for gubernatorial candidates, citing concern over Mike Lindell's domicile status.

Chairman Alex Plechash sent a letter to Secretary of State Steve Simon on Thursday, requesting "urgent guidance" on the rules. In it, he mentions a message on the campaign website of Lindell's running mate, Phillip Parrish. Citing Article V, Section 3 of the Minnesota Constitution, Parrish says, "To be eligible for the office of governor or lieutenant governor a person must have attained the age of 25 years and, at the time of taking office, must have been a resident of Minnesota for one year."

The section of the state document Parrish refers to does not have the above text, according to the state's website.

The letter went on to cite a provision in Article V, Section 2 of the Minnesota Constitution, which states that each lieutenant governor and governor "shall have attained the age of 25 years and, shall have been a bona fide resident of the state for one year next preceding his election, and shall be a citizen of the United States."

In a section of the letter titled "Additional Grounds for Concern," Plechash cites a complaint filed in January 2025 in Carver County, Minnesota, which identifies Lindell as "a Texas citizen."

The chairman also cited a complaint filed in Douglas County, Colorado, on Nov. 3, 2025, alleging that the court document says Lindell is an "individual domiciled" in Lufkin, Texas. A Colorado Newsline article that appears to display the complaint confirms Plechash's account of the filing.

The letter went on to say that the Republican Party of Minnesota "takes no position" on Mr. Lindell's eligibility, but "given that Mr. Lindell's own filing describes him as a Texas citizen, that a separate sworn complaint places his domicile in Texas, and that he is a registered voter in Texas, voters in Minnesota are entitled to clear guidance on the governing residency standard before they cast a ballot — not after."

The letter is asking Simon to confirm the "correct, currently operative constitutional provision governing the residency qualification for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, including its exact citation and text" and whether the one-year residency period "is measured as of election day or as of the date the officeholder takes office."

Lindell, in response to the letter, told WCCO on Monday night, "It's a lie. It's a hit job. He wants his darling, Lisa Demuth. That's who he wants, who they had handpicked by Alex.

Thousands of people have already participated in early voting for the primary. WCCO asked Lindell if he can assure them his residency is meeting all the guidelines to be elected governor.

"100%. That's why I sent in everything. You know, this has been gone over by our own GOP. This has been gone over by attorneys. I moved here, and you got the pay stubs," he said.

Lindell did send WCCO pay stubs that he says show he paid Minnesota state taxes in August 2025. As of Monday night, WCCO has not been able to independently verify the stubs.

Minnesota GOP members want Simon to give guidance because the party is concerned the Democrats could file a similar residency claim against Lindell if he were to win the primary, which is on Aug. 11, or the general election.

WCCO has reached out to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State, but has yet to hear back.

Lindell is facing Republican Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth and Minnesota GOP-endorsed Kendall Qualls in the August primary.