Minnesota Frost lose 2 forwards in PWHL expansion draft

The back-to-back PWHL champion Minnesota Frost lost two players in Monday night's expansion draft, during which the league's two newest teams filled out their rosters.

The Frost lost Brooke McQuigge and Denisa Krizova to Vancouver. The expansion team also added two former Frost players during the exclusive signing window: defenders Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson.

The Frost were allowed to protect four players from the expansion teams, choosing forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield, Taylor Heise, Britta Curl-Salemme and defender Lee Stecklein.

Jaques and Thompson were the bigger losses for the Frost — they had the second- and fourth-most points on the team last season. McQuigge was tied with Curl-Salemme for fifth-most and Krizova had the eighth-most.

Coyne Schofield was first and Heise was tied with Jaques.

The Frost are the only champions in PWHL history, having won the Walter Cup in each of the nascent league's first two seasons.

With Seattle and Vancouver joining, the PWHL now has eight teams.

