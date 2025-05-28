Minnesota Frost celebrate second Walter Cup victory in St. Paul

Frost players and fans paraded through Saint Paul Wednesday evening to celebrate their Walter Cup victory.

Cheers and chanting, and a side of gratitude.

"It's awesome. The state of Minnesota's always behind us. We're just excited to share it with them for the second time," said Frost goalie Nicole Hensley.

"We have the best fans in the league. They showed out in all of our home games this season," said Frost defender Claire Thompson.

"I grew up playing hockey. I've been playing my whole life. When they won, winning the cup two times in a row I was like *gasp*," said Anna Franco of Detroit Lakes.

"We're super excited about this. The Walter Cup is officially a Saint Paul resident. No other city has one. We've got two," said Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

It's the second Walter Cup awarded since the PWHL began in 2023. Both times to the Minnesota Frost.

Wednesday's rain didn't stop the downtown march, which ended in a celebratory ceremony at the Xcel Energy Center.

"Lets go frost! Lets frost 'em over again next year and the year after that," said Natalie Ernst of Richfield.

The 2025 PWHL draft will be on June 24, 2025 in Ottawa.