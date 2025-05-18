Another cool week on tap for Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from May 18, 2025

Sunday will start off chilly, as much of the state is under a frost advisory.

Temperatures will warm up to the low 60s by the end of the day and winds are expected to calm down — expect them to be much calmer than they've been the last two days.

The next big change will come overnight Monday into Tuesday, where we will see our next rain chances. When it's all said and done, we could get about an inch of MUCH needed rain.

There could be a bit more rain Wednesday, but WCCO meteorologists will fine tune this as the week progresses.

Otherwise, temperatures throughout the week will stay in the 60s.

Things dry up just in time for Memorial Day weekend, and appear to stay that way through Saturday. Temperature-wise, you can expect low 70s, which is right around average for this time of year.