Several Minnesota buildings could close as part of Trump administration's federal budget cuts

Minnesota lawmakers are demanding answers following reports that several buildings in the state may be closed as part of a slew of federal cuts by the Trump administration.

The U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) website shows seven properties in Minnesota that are considered "not core to government operations" and are "designated for disposal." Additionally, the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) says it has canceled leases at 11 properties in the Northstar state.

Among those buildings is the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling, which houses services for veterans and military processing.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith wrote a letter Tuesday warning that shutting down the building could disrupt services for veterans and harm military readiness. They say veterans' access to disability and pension benefits, employment and housing counseling, and memorial benefits would be impacted.

The senators also wrote letters demanding answers to the reported closures of the Paul Wellstone Federal Building in Minneapolis, the Indian Health Service Office in Bemidji and the federal courthouse in Fergus Falls.

In the letters, Klobuchar and Smith raise concerns that the GSA is not following its requirements for "public engagement and proper planning before offloading federal property." Additionally, they ask for transparency on whether the federal government plans to close the buildings.

The Austin Social Security Administration and the Minneapolis Social Security Administration are also included on the GSA's list.