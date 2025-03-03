Minnesota advocacy groups fear federal funding cuts could lead to closures

Resources for Minnesota victims of domestic violence are in jeopardy.

President Donald Trump's cutbacks of federal funding have led to uncertainty for nonprofits that help thousands of women and children.

"We are an important part of the public safety aspect of Minnesota," said Artika Roller, the executive director of Cornerstone Advocacy Service. "If there are no services for victims and survivors, it would be devastating."

Cornerstone serves more than 5,000 domestic abuse victims providing resources, advocacy and housing in its shelter.

Roller says 30% of Cornerstone's budget comes from the federal government.

If nothing changes and federal money remains frozen or cut, Roller says Cornerstone will be forced to shut down in 12 months.

"The uncertainty of that is really difficult and it puts us in a dire position," Roller said. "Do you continue to provide services, and you might not get reimbursed for that, or do you scale back and stop your services? We've been committed to continue to provide services until there's a definite answer about what's going on."

Dozens of organizations for crime victims around Minnesota are facing similar existential questions.

The Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault counts on federal grants for 90% of its budget.

"We're dealing with so much trauma [in our work] and this just adds on to the anxiety and worry that our team has to do this under," said Kenosha Alexander, MNCASA's interim executive director.

Alexander says MNCASA can make it seven months before cutting staff and services.

She'll be testifying to lawmakers this week to lobby for state funds to make up the shortfall.

"I think it's important that the feds and our state say, 'This is something we consider a priority,'" Alexander said. "It is not a waste. It's important our citizens have a safe place to go."

Alexander says the grant applications for MNCASA have been removed from the Department of Justice's website.