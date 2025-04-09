Minnesota debuts dashboard showing how federal cuts are impacting the state

Minnesota's governor on Wednesday unveiled a new dashboard that tracks how the Trump administration's slew of federal budget cuts are impacting the state in real time.

The dashboard breaks down how much money has been cut, or could be cut, and from what programs. It also includes a description of the grant and the date of action.

The dashboard is updated every weekday by the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget with the latest disruptions and cancelations due to federal cuts.

So far, it says nearly $300 million in funds have been canceled in the state and another $55 million is at risk of being canceled.

"Sweeping changes at the federal level are happening with little to no warning or public process," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said. "By tracking these changes, we're doing what we can to keep Minnesotans informed on what we know and what's to come."

More than $178 million in funds have been canceled for the Minnesota Department of Health for infectious disease outbreak detection, prevention and response. Tens of millions of dollars have been pulled for mental health and substance abuse disorder services, including access to behavioral health care and school-based mental health services for children.

After the federal government slashed over $220 million in grant funding for the state's health department in late March, 170 employees were laid off and nearly 20 job offers were rescinded, according to state officials. A federal judge later blocked the Trump administration's $11 billion in cuts to public health funding, but it's unclear what impact that will have in Minnesota.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham says the future of many health initiatives, including vaccine distribution and health equity programs, is uncertain amid the cuts.

"To do this to people, and to do this to the work, and to do this to Minnesotans and Americans across the country is really concerning," she said.

Additionally, $18 million in grants meant to benefit Minnesota farmers, schools and food shelves were canceled before any of the funding could be distributed. The cuts to food assistance funding come as Minnesotans made a record 9 million trips to food shelves last year.

Last week, Walz warned state agencies to plan for any federal funds they receive to be cut.

Walz expressed concerns that the federal cuts could create huge holes in the state's budget. According to the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget, approximately 35% of the state's current budget — $23 billion — is from federal grants.

More than half of the federal funding the state receives goes to entitlement programs like Medicaid, which provides health care coverage for 1.2 million Minnesotans.

Minnesota Medicaid Director John Connolly said any reductions to that program would lead to "impossible" choices and that the state would not be able to make up the difference as it stares down a $6 billion deficit.

State Republicans have also expressed concerns about cuts impacting Medicaid, writing the state's Congressional delegation in February asking them to hold the program harmless in any budget negotiations.

and contributed to this report.