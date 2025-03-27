Federal cuts lead to layoffs and uncertainty for Minnesota Department of Health programs

The Trump administration is making significant changes to America's health agencies, including the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department.

As part of a massive overhaul, HHS is cutting 10,000 federal workers and consolidating several divisions. The sweeping changes come on top of 10,000 employees who accepted buyouts.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) received notice of cuts to grant money creating uncertainty for health programs across the state. The federal government slashed $226 million of COVID-era grant money that was funding ongoing work. The cut accounts for 25% of MDH's budget, Health Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham said.

"The breadth of those programs is vast, and we want to continue the momentum. We want to continue to embed the lessons, build the infrastructure, and we don't want to go backwards," Cunningham said.

However, with these cuts, the future of many health initiatives, including vaccine distribution and health equity programs, is uncertain. Cunningham also anticipates significant layoffs, with between 150 and 200 employees potentially losing their jobs.

"To do this to people, and to do this to the work, and to do this to Minnesotans and Americans across the country is really concerning," she said.

Cunningham said 150 partners utilized the funding, including tribal governments, local health agencies, and community organizations.

In Minneapolis, the city health department is already feeling the effects. It said three staff members are impacted by the grant cuts, and several programs, such as vaccination clinics and immunization education, will cease immediately.

"The impact on our community is substantial. We are canceling five free vaccine clinics scheduled for April, and the future of our vaccine services in underserved communities is uncertain," wrote Minneapolis Health Department Commissioner Damōn Chaplin, in a statement.

In a separate move, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it's cutting the workforce and restricting its operations. The department plans to consolidate from 28 to 15 divisions and reduce regional offices from 10 to 5. These moves are aimed at saving taxpayers $1.8 billion, according to officials.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., HHS Secretary, addressed the changes, stating, "I want to promise you now. We are going to do more with less. No American is going to be left behind."