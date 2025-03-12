Watch CBS News
Minnesota legislators plot food insecurity solutions, though federal funding cuts vex matter

By Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

Food insecurity is at an all-time high in Minnesota. As that need continues to grow, lawmakers are pushing for more support.

Advocates say we're in the middle of a hunger crisis, and there are a few proposals on the table to bolster food shelf funding.

Minnesotans made a record 9 million trips to food shelves last year, which is why several bills are up for discussion Wednesday at the Minnesota State Capitol.

The proposals concern food bank and shelf funding, however, recent federal cuts could cause significant impacts. 

One bill in particular would allocate $10 million to food banks, which in turn supply food shelves. 

This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $1 billion in cuts to funding for schools and food banks to buy food from local suppliers.

DFL leaders say Minnesota was set to receive $18 million. 

While it's unknown yet how this could impact legislation moving forward, it's likely lawmakers will need to reevaluate.

Several of these bills will be up for discussion in committee Wednesday at 3 p.m. 

Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.

