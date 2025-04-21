Minnesota faith leaders, politicians react to Pope Francis' death: "A voice for the voiceless"

Remembrances from Minnesota leaders are coming out following the death of Pope Francis Monday morning.

Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church who strove to change its perception across the globe, died at the age of 88. He had been suffering from significant health issues recently, including pneumonia in both lungs.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church," Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, said as part of a formal announcement.

Francis last month celebrated his 12th year as pontiff.

Minnesota leaders react

Following Francis' death, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis announced a prayer service "for the repose of his soul" on Monday morning.

The Saint Paul Seminary posted a statement, saying Francis' "life of service, humility, and tireless dedication to the Gospel has left an indelible mark on the Church and the hearts of millions."

Bishop Robert Barron of the diocese of Winona-Rochester in a post on X called Francis a "man of simplicity, compassion, and deep concern for those on the margins of our society."

Tom Emmer, majority whip of the U.S. House, was among the first prominent Minnesota politicians to react to Francis' death.

"Jacquie and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis this morning. May God rest his soul," Emmer said in a post on X.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar also released a statement that said "we will greatly miss the Pope" and called him a "voice for the voiceless."

"The one time I saw him pray for and address the gathered at St. Peter's Square, when he finished he did what he always did—he greeted and blessed those with disabilities first," Klobuchar said in the post on X.

Francis died just a day after a surprise appearance outside the Vatican on Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis arrived unexpectedly in St. Peters Square at the conclusion of the Palm Sunday Mass to greet the faithful. Vatican City (Vatican), April 13th, 2025 Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

