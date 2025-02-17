The coldest air of the winter season is expected overnight. Here's how low temps will get in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — The coldest air of the winter season is expected to arrive in Minnesota overnight.

An extreme cold warning will be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will plummet to the double digits below zero and wind chills will be even worse.

So, how cold will it get across the state?

In the Twin Cities, you can expect a low of minus 19, with a wind chill of minus 35, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern Minnesota will be even colder, with temperatures of minus 22 and minus 24 in Rochester and Albert Lea, respectively. Wind chills will reach minus 37 and minus 39 in those cities.

Western Minnesota will see some of the coldest temps, with a low of minus 27 and wind chills of minus 45 expected in Morris.

In central Minnesota, St. Cloud could see lows as cold as 27 below zero, with a wind chill of minus 43. Little Falls could get down to 31 degrees below zero.

Northern Minnesota will see wind chills as low as minus 45 in Duluth, minus 38 in Grand Marais and minus 43 in Grand Rapids. In International Falls along the Canadian border, wind chills will reach minus 46, and Ely will see the same.

Western Wisconsin won't be spared, either. New Richmond is likely to hit minus 26 with a wind chill of minus 42. Further into the state, Eau Claire will see a low of minus 22 with a wind chill reaching minus 36.

While the coldest air is yet to come, Monday morning's temperatures are plenty frigid for most. An extreme cold warning is set to expire at 10 a.m., and a NEXT Weather Alert is in place as many see temperatures well below zero and wind chills as low as minus 40. The cold has caused some schools in Minnesota and western Wisconsin to announce closures and delays.

We'll be freezing for a couple more days, then gradual warming will begin on Thursday. By next week, temperatures should be above normal.