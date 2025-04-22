Minnesota cannabis office launches grants for farmers, nonprofit organizations

Farmers and nonprofit orgs can now apply for grants from Minnesota cannabis office

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management is launching a new program to provide funds to organizations helping farmers navigate the cannabis business.

The organizations that receive the CanGrow farmer training grants will provide education, training and technical support to farmers, officials say. The CanGrow farmer loan grants will fund nonprofit organizations to assist farmers by providing low-interest loans to enter the cannabis industry.

"Providing farmers the financial opportunity to take part in Minnesota's cannabis market and make strategic investments is the best way to ensure they can build equity," said OCM Interim Director Eric Taubel. "Through CanGrow, farmers who want to enter the cannabis market will receive support and tools to succeed."

Grant awards for technical assistance are expected to range from $10,000 to $50,000, while loan financing is expected to range from $200,000 to $500,000, according to the cannabis management office.

Taubel said that cannabis business licenses will be issued in the coming weeks.