Amid 4/20 celebrations, frustrations continue over Minnesota's cannabis market slowdowns

A look at when cannabis might be available

Over at My Little CBD Co., owner Lynn Bialick sells natural, low-dose CBD and THC products out of her Hopkins, Minnesota, home.

While 4/20 is a celebratory time for her, Bialick said she is surprised at how long it's taking just to set up a cannabis marketplace.

"I really would have thought there was some dispensaries that would have been opened to be able to buy cannabis," said Bialick. "You wish they'd figure it out, because it's just very frustrating for people who have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to set this stuff up, to be able to sell it or distribute it."

Just down the road, Glen Brown expressed similar sentiments.

"I believe that the pace could be a bit enhanced," Brown said. "I think we're rolling out as if we are starting completely from a clean sheet of paper, and like we're not the 23rd state legalizing."

So, when will cannabis be available at your neighborhood store?

Eric Taubel, Interim Director at the Office of Cannabis Management, said licenses will be issued in the coming weeks, thanks to recently released rules.

"When we passed the rules and officially published them when they went into effect Monday, that really became the key to unlock licensing of state retailers, state cultivators, state manufacturers," Taubel said.

What will still take time is for the product supply chain to catch up with market demand. Taubel said on Sunday that he anticipates a robust cannabis market by the fall.

Bialick is hoping he's right.

"I hope that they figure it out. It's just like the wild wild west right now," Bialick said.