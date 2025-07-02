Operation Dry Water in effect this Fourth of July weekend, with impaired boaters on notice

Why is the Fourth of July celebrated by lighting fireworks?

Why is the Fourth of July celebrated by lighting fireworks?

Why is the Fourth of July celebrated by lighting fireworks?

State officials are reminding Minnesota boaters to drive sober this Fourth of July, or spend the holiday weekend in jail.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says as part of the nationwide Operation Dry Water campaign, its conservation officers and law enforcement partners will be cruising state lakes and rivers this weekend on the lookout for impaired boaters.

Lt. Eric Sullivan, supervisor of the DNR Enforcement Division's Marine Unit, says there's a "zero tolerance" policy for boat drivers who hit the water with a buzz from drugs, alcohol or both.

"People who boat under the influence put themselves and everyone else on the water in danger," Sullivan said. "It's a selfish decision that carries with it potentially disastrous consequences."

According to the DNR, Minnesota is fourth in the nation for the number of motorized boats, with more than 613,000 registered. That number balloons to more than 822,000 when including other watercraft like canoes and kayaks.

The DNR says about 30% of Minnesota boating accidents involve alcohol. Just like driving, the legal limit for boating while impaired is at .08.

WCCO

"Anyone convicted of operating under the influence – whether they're operating a boat, motor vehicle, or recreational vehicle – loses their privilege to operate those machines," said a DNR spokesperson.

State law also requires kids younger than 10 to wear life jackets on boats at all times, and at least one life jacket must be on board for each passenger, including those on paddle boards and kayaks. Experts say 90% of boating fatality victims weren't wearing one.

"Oftentimes, boating accidents turn into fatalities because the people who fell overboard weren't wearing a life jacket," said a DNR spokesperson.

Operation Dry Water runs from Friday through Monday. More boat safety information can be found on the Minnesota DNR's website.

On Tuesday, a new state law went into effect requiring people between the ages of 12 and 21 to have a valid operator's permit to drive a boat, even if it's rented. That law will eventually expand to include anyone younger than 41.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is July 1, 2025.

, and contributed to this report.