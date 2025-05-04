Staying safe on the water ahead of Minnesota's boating season

Important water safety tips if you're heading out to one of Minnesota's lakes

Sunday's 80 degree temperatures drew many people to Minnesota's 10,000 lakes.

The public access launch at Grey's Bay on Lake Minnetonka, had a steady line of people ready to get their boats in the water.

Despite the wait to get on the water, the giant metro lake felt peaceful.

"I think it's just nice to soak up the rays before it's true summer and it gets super busy. We just get to relax. And it's less wavy, which I appreciate. Less boats on the water," a group of women boating on Lake Minnetonka told WCCO.

The calm waters will change in the summer ahead. The Minnesota DNR reminds boaters to stay "weather aware." Don't go out if storms are in the forecast and drive slow through rough waters to avoid capsizing.

The DNR also says to stay sober, as alcohol is involved in 30% of boating accidents in Minnesota.

Lastly, Minnesota State Law requires children under 10 to wear life jackets on boats at all times, There must also be one life jacket readily available for every person on the boat, including paddle boards and kayaks. If you don't have one, Grey's Bay provides them for free.

While outside temperatures feel great, the water temperatures have not caught up.

"It is super cold, but it wakes you up," said boater Vini Mosquara.

"It's about 45-50 degrees right now," said Jeff Griffin, a jetskier, who has been getting out on the lake since the first ice out.

Griffin has been wearing a wet suit just to tolerate temperatures. He recommends holding off just a little bit longer to take a swim.

"I would wait probably Friday or Saturday. We're supposed to have a good temperature for the next 4 or 5 days, but I was just telling my daughter give it till Friday, it'll be fine," said Griffin.

The DNR recommends all drivers take a boating safety course at the beginning of the summer to refresh their knowledge on the water.