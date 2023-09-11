Minnesota BCA: Violent crime fell statewide, vehicle theft rose in 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Violent crime in the state fell from 2021 to 2022, but vehicle theft during the same time period increased, according to a newly released report from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

On Monday, the BCA released its 2022 Uniform Crime Report, which is a summary of crime data submitted by the state's law enforcement agencies.

The report shows that, overall, the state saw an 8.6% decrease in violent crime in 2022. That includes fewer murders, rapes and aggravated assaults. Violent crime fell in greater Minnesota by 12.9% and in the Twin Cities area by 6.9%.

According to the BCA, of the 182 murders in 2022, 70.4% involved the use of a firearm. Both figures are down from 2021.

Minnesota BCA

In the same time span, motor vehicle theft rose 12.9% with 16,743 vehicles stolen — the highest yearly total since 2001, the BCA said.

The BCA notes that bias crimes and assaults on peace officers were down, too.

