Minneapolis Mayor Frey announces Chief Judge Todd Barnette as nomination for community safety commissioner

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey named Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette as his nomination for the city's next community safety commissioner Monday.

If confirmed by the Minneapolis City Council, Barnette would take over following the retirement of Dr. Cedric Alexander.

"He's the kind of rare talent that we need at this moment to take this [Office of Community Safety] into our next phase," Frey said. "This is the right person for this job. This is the right person for leading the OCS into its next phase."

Community safety commissioner nominee Todd Barnette WCCO

Barnette has more than 30 years of public safety and legal experience, having worked as a judge, prosecutor and public defender.

"My plan is that I will work to build a culture of trust where every resident feels respected and heard," Barnette said. "There's no quick fix. The work ahead of us will require improved collaborations and partnerships."

Frey said the city has "revised the commissioner job description substantially."

The city council will consider Barnette's nomination on Sept. 21.

Alexander's last day in the role was Sept. 1. He was the first person named to the high-profile new position. Since Alexander's retirement, Lee Sheehy has been serving as interim deputy city operations officer.

Frey tapped Alexander for the new position in July 2022, and he was sworn in a month later. Alexander came out of retirement to take the job.

The role of community safety commissioner oversees five departments: 911, the city fire department, the emergency management office, the police department and neighborhood safety, formerly known as the Office of Violence Prevention. It is also among the highest-paid positions in the state, with a base salary of $300,000.

Last year, Frey called Alexander's appointment to the position a "seminal" moment in city history.

According to the city, high-profile violent crimes like homicides and carjackings are down so far year-over-year, as are shots fired calls and the number of gunshot wound victims. Numbers for car thefts are up city-wide.