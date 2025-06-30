Is this year's tornado season average? Here are the numbers so far for Minnesota

A look at how this tornado season is stacking up to others

The National Weather Service confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Carver County over the weekend.

A storm dropped an EF-1 tornado moving from west to east across Lake Waconia, with peak wind speed of 95 mph.

To the east of the Waconia tornado was another EF-1 tornado, just north of Victoria. Two EF-0 tornadoes were also confirmed by the NWS near Cologne.

On average, Minnesota sees 46 tornadoes each year, starting with one in March and extending until October.

In April of 2025, three tornadoes ripped through Minnesota, which is above the average of one. In May, there were six tornadoes reported, which is average, and then June has seen 13 tornadoes, which is just below the average of 14.

An observed tornado seen near Heartland, Minnesota around 4:45 p.m. on June 25, 2025. Adam Kiefer

So far, Minnesota has seen 21 tornadoes, which is right about average.