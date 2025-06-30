Watch CBS News
Is this year's tornado season average? Here are the numbers so far for Minnesota

By
Lisa Meadows
Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.
Lisa Meadows

/ CBS Minnesota

A look at how this tornado season is stacking up to others
A look at how this tornado season is stacking up to others 01:32

The National Weather Service confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Carver County over the weekend.

A storm dropped an EF-1 tornado moving from west to east across Lake Waconia, with peak wind speed of 95 mph. 

To the east of the Waconia tornado was another EF-1 tornado, just north of Victoria. Two EF-0 tornadoes were also confirmed by the NWS near Cologne.

On average, Minnesota sees 46 tornadoes each year, starting with one in March and extending until October.

In April of 2025, three tornadoes ripped through Minnesota, which is above the average of one. In May, there were six tornadoes reported, which is average, and then June has seen 13 tornadoes, which is just below the average of 14.

inx-freeborn-county-tornado-credit-adam-kiefer-062525.jpg
An observed tornado seen near Heartland, Minnesota around 4:45 p.m. on June 25, 2025. Adam Kiefer

So far, Minnesota has seen 21 tornadoes, which is right about average.

