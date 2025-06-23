Minnesota Aurora FC clinches playoff spot with 1-1 draw against River Light FC

Minnesota Aurora FC earned its fourth straight division title and clinched a playoff berth with their draw against River Light FC on Sunday.

With their 1-1 draw on Sunday, the Aurora have remained undefeated in the regular season with a record of 9-0-2.

River Light went up 1-0 in the 30th minute, as Calli Chiarelli delivered a corner kick and Sydney Fink finished with a header. But the Aurora rallied and were able to level the score in the 62nd minute, as Mariah Nguyen passed to Ava Westlund, who scored her third goal of the season.

"Credit to the players," said head coach Jen Larrick. "They worked really hard for them to play as well as they did tonight. To draw back from a goal down off the back of the stretch of games we've had is incredible."

The Aurora's final regular season match is against Rochester FC on Saturday at TCO Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

