Minnesota Aurora now largest community-owned women's team in the U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Aurora FC now has over 5000 owners in all 50 states and 17 countries, making them the largest independent community-owned women's team in the country, according to the organization.

The milestone comes amid the Aurora's ongoing second round of community ownership.

Anyone has a chance to become part-owner of the team. The minimum investment is $100 and the current average investment is reportedly $375.

The second round of investment ends on Jan. 31.

Beyond the U.S., the Aurora says there are owners in Australia, France, India, Canada, Ireland, Netherlands, Panama, Great Britain, Belgium, Cayman Islands, Germany, Malta, New Zealand, Sweden, Portugal, Norway and Singapore.

The pre-professional women's soccer team has played in the USL W for three seasons, and are undefeated in the regular season over that span.

In 2024, the organization added another team, the Aurora 2, that plays in the United Premier Soccer League. The UPSL is a pro-development league in North America with nearly 400 clubs.

The Aurora 2, according to the organization, serves as a pathway for players aspiring to make Aurora's USL W team.

The Aurora have explored options to become a professional team and play in the National Women's Soccer League, but plans to do so were delayed last August due to "circumstances out of our control," according to the board.

