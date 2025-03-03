Minnesota anglers clear fish houses as removal deadline passes

Many Minnesotans, like Anthony Severt, have enjoyed winter on the ice.

"The ice was good this year. It was nice and thick, pretty early on, too," Severt said. "We had a good season."

Now, there are signs of changing seasons on Lake Minnetonka with watered-down ice that is fish-house-free.

"Well, the conditions are more wet. We see a lot of open water, and [it's a] good sign spring is on the way," Minnesota resident Carol Lenington said.

With warmer temperatures the horizon, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers want to warn of retreating ice.

"We had really good ice this year, but we've had a lot of warm weather," DNR conservation officer Brent Grewe said. "Obviously, shorelines are the first to deteriorate, so we want to make sure we're checking the ice when we're going out there, whether you're going for a walk or skiing. Whatever you're doing, just make sure you're constantly checking the ice to make sure it's okay, especially at those shorelines."

Monday marked the DNR's deadline to remove fish houses on lakes in the lower two-thirds of Minnesota. There appeared to be no shelters on Lake Minnetonka or Lake of the Isles on deadline day.

The DNR is asking anyone that still needs to remove their shelter to take trash and wood blocks, too.

"Obviously, [we] want to protect our lakes in Minnesota. We want to make sure the pollution or the garbage is not left on the lakes, getting into the water, contaminating things," Grewe said.

While the ice fishing season is over for the majority of the state, Minnesotans like Severt and his dog will start to enjoy other activities in the land of 10,000 lakes.

"Yeah, we're gonna miss the ice. But he does like going around the lake and chasing ducks and geese and catching mice," he said.

The deadline to remove fish houses in the top one-third of the state is March 17.