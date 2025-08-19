AG Keith Ellison sues TikTok for "preying on Minnesota's young people"

Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging the video and social media giant is violating the state's laws and "preying on Minnesota's young people" through intentionally manipulative and deceptive practices.

"This stuff is digital nicotine," Ellison said at a morning news conference. "Just like big tobacco designs its products to addict them, TikTok is working to create TikTok addicts, and the worst part is it's working. TikTok is profiting, making big money and our kids are paying a heavy price."

In addition to the allegations concerning the app's addictiveness, Ellison's lawsuit addresses the monetary transactions that occur within the app, which he said violate Minnesota law.

"We're not trying to shut them down, but we are insisting that they clean up their act," Ellison said.

A spokesperson for TikTok said that "the lawsuit is based on misleading and inaccurate claims that fail to recognize the robust safety measures TikTok has voluntarily implemented to support the well-being of our community."

The attorney general highlighted specific features of the app, including its "infinite scroll," push notifications and virtual filters, which he said "can cause users to — especially children, by the way — to compulsively and excessively use the app, such that they are mentally, physically and financially injured."

Ellison was joined at the news conference by Sean Padden, a middle school health teacher in the Twin Cities who said he's seen firsthand how damaging TikTok can be to young people.

"I support any regulation or litigation that will force the platform to become less addictive and less damaging to my students and other students throughout the state of Minnesota," Padden said.

Ellison also alleged the company knowingly exposes children to "grooming" and "inappropriate content."

"When you combine livestreaming with virtual currency, you get a strip club," he said. "That's what TikTok built."

The lawsuit was filed in state court Tuesday morning, Ellison said. He added that Minnesota families impacted by TikTok can file a complaint on his office's website, and he is actively looking for more witnesses for the lawsuit.

"My bottom line is that Minnesota will protect our kids," Ellison said.

Ellison wants the company to pay $25,000 per violation of the state's consumer protection laws.