Minneapolis reveals events for "Winterapolis" celebration, including downtown lighting ceremony

A seasonal celebration beginning in Minneapolis later this month aims to turn the town into "America's Winter City," organizers said.

The Winterapolis event will begin Nov. 28 and encompass activities across the city, from the Dayton's Holiday Market downtown to Holidays on Hennepin in Uptown.

"Winter in Minneapolis can be truly magical," Meet Minneapolis President and CEO Melvin Tennant said. "This season, we're excited to expand Winterapolis into a citywide collaboration to further celebrate all the great things happening in Minneapolis that help draw visitors, support local businesses and workers, and energize the entire city."

At 6:05 p.m. on Nov. 28, buildings and streetlights throughout downtown will be ceremoniously lit to mark the start of the celebration.

Winterapolis will last through February, with the last event on the calendar being a Valentine's Day pop-up.

The new campaign replaces Holidazzle, the longtime downtown festival that went on-again, off-again in its final years before fizzling out. Last year, in its final iteration, it took over Nicollet Mall — sans its iconic parade — but saw dramatically lower attendance than organizers anticipated.

The full calendar of events is on the Winterapolis website.