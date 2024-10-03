Holidazzle set to make big comeback on Minneapolis' Nicollet Mall, sans parade

MINNEAPOLIS — Holidazzle will return to downtown Minneapolis this holiday season after taking a year off due to funding issues.

Adam Duininck, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, says there will be a couple of notable changes to the event. For one, it will be a festival again without a parade component, placing Nicollet Mall — which he calls "Minnesota's Main Street" — at its heart.

"Last year was a good time for us to kind of pause and think what is the future of Holidazzle?" Duininck said. "We're going to shut down the streets on Nicollet Avenue from Sixth (Street) down to Peavey Plaza."

He says each block along Nicollet will have a different theme and different activities, including rides, encounters with Santa Claus and the luxury of warming yourself at various campfires.

"There's going to be all kinds of activities for children and families, there's going to be stages with music, vendors, all kinds of activity from lights and energy that will really light up the city in a big way," Duininck said.

He's also encouraging companies to put on their holiday parties during the event at City Center.

While many will miss the iconic parade, Duininck says organizers are looking into projecting images of parades past along the route.

"If you want to come sip on a cup of coffee or have a drink or cocktail, you can sit around and actually watch the footage of the old parades," he said.

He says organizers have been putting much effort into making sure the event truly dazzles, and he hopes it will be a great way to showcase Nicollet Mall.

"The city and Metro Transit are the most actively looking at moving buses off of Nicollet and activating Nicollet as a fully pedestrian mall," Duininck said. "That's something we talk about at the Downtown Council quite a bit. How can we make Nicollet in and of itself a place where people want to come and visit? And that requires us activating it year-round."

Holidazzle will run from Wednesday, Dec. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 22. It will be open between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.