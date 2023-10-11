The 2023 Holidazzle canceled due to short funding

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Holidazzle, a beloved holiday tradition by many Minnesotans, will not take place in 2023 due to a lack of funds, the Minneapolis Downtown Council announced.

The council says this is a one-season decision and will not impact plans for the 2024 Holidazzle.

(credit: CBS)

"This decision comes after exhausting all possible avenues to make this happen. Holidazzle is a treasured annual event for our community, and we did everything we could to make it possible this holiday season," said Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

Cramer also cited "sponsorship fatigue" as one of the reasons the festival won't happen this year.

"It's not lost on us that this event will be one that our community misses but we're very focused on what is the future forward of holiday and winter programing," said Lea Wong, VP of External Relations with the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

Officials with the council say Holidazzle received funding from local government and major companies. Those funding sources are already spending money on all the other activities going on in the city.

"There are a lot of civic events looking for funds. Those events are becoming more expensive and in the end the numbers just didn't work for us to do Holidazzle," said Cramer.

For businesses in the Loring Park neighborhood, they realize they're taking a hit.

"It's something that we'll miss out on for sure," said Caleb Crossley, founder of Fawkes Alley Coffee. "We were hoping to do hot cocoa and some other kind of different seasonal specials to coincide with Holidazzle."

Crossley said he wishes the city approached his small business ahead of the cancelation announcement.

The council is encouraging you to go to Holidazzle's website to share your favorite memories and comments about the future of the event.

There are many downtown experiences you can still attend this holiday season. You can find those on the council's website.