Man pleads guilty in stabbing of teen at north Minneapolis recreation center

Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

A 54-year-old man pleaded guilty on Thursday in the stabbing of a teen at a northeast Minneapolis recreation center last year.

Court documents say James Sweet pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for the March 7, 2024, incident.

Sweet had originally been charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

If the plea deal is accepted, Sweet will be sentenced to three years of probation.

Charges say Sweet stabbed the teenage victim in the foot during an argument between him and another witness's use of profanity at the Bottineau Recreation Center.

Sweet's sentencing is scheduled for April 11.

Riley Moser

