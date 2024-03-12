Man stabbed teen at Minneapolis rec center over his use of profanity, charges say

MINNEAPOLIS — A 53-year-old man is accused of stabbing a teen at a Minneapolis recreation center because of his swearing, according to Hennepin County court documents filed Friday.

James Sweet was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the incident that took place inside the Bottineau Recreation Center in northeast Minneapolis.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing shortly after 5 p.m. on March 7, charging documents say. The victim told police he had been sitting on a couch inside the rec center when he got into an argument with Sweet about the victim and another witness's use of profanity.

During the argument, while the victim was still seated, Sweet allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed the teen in the foot.

Sweet showed a responding officer his tan folding knife that had been attached to a lanyard under his sweater. Another knife, still on its sheath, was also attached to the lanyard.

Police arrested Sweet on the scene.

If convicted, Sweet could face up to a year and a day in prison.