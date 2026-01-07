Minneapolis Public Schools cancel classes for remainder of week after fatal ICE shooting

Minneapolis Public Schools announced late Wednesday night that they are canceling classes for the remainder of the week after officials said an ICE agent fatally shot a woman Wednesday morning.

The district said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. All MPS-sponsored programs, including athletics, Community Education, and adult education, are also canceled.

The district also stated that students will not switch to online learning, as it is only available during severe weather conditions.

ICE agents were in a residential neighborhood at 34th Street and Portland Avenue, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday night, community members gathered in the area for a vigil for 37-year-old Renee Good who was killed by an ICE agent. The killing comes amid the influx of 2,000 federal law enforcement members in the Twin Cities metro area.

Two federal sources confirm Good was a U.S. citizen. City leaders said she was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and wasn't the target for an ICE-related arrest.

MPS also said they will continue to collaborate with the City of Minneapolis and other partners on emergency preparedness and response.