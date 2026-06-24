The search begins for Minneapolis' next police chief

A local and national search is underway for the next leader of the Minneapolis Police Department, weeks after Brian O'Hara's resignation.

Mayor Jacob Frey announced Tuesday the city aims to fill the role within the next 16 weeks, calling it a top priority.

"This position demands someone who can lead a complex department, support officers, build trust with residents and continue delivering results, both fighting crime and making reforms," Frey said.

Frey re-nominated O'Hara less than three weeks before his resignation on May 26 amid accusations that he interfered in an investigation concerning allegations that he had sexual relationships with city employees.

The mayor said in May investigators found O'Hara "knowingly and intentionally" deleted a contact card for a city employee from his city-issued cellphone during the original investigation, "in an attempt to shield that evidence" of his connection to the employee from investigators. O'Hara also told another city employee that his phone had been taken for the investigation, despite explicit instructions not to discuss the matter with anyone, according to Frey.

O'Hara led the department through several crises, including Operation Metro Surge and the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti earlier this year; last summer's attacks on Minnesota lawmakers; the deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School; and the 2024 killing of officer Jamal Mitchell.

The mayor's office says the city will "partner with a national executive search firm to recruit and evaluate candidates from across the country." The hope is to select, nominate and confirm a new chief by October or November.

Assistant Police Chief Katie Blackwell was named acting police chief when O'Hara resigned, but less than a week later, First Precinct Inspector Bill Peterson was named interim police chief.