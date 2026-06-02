Minneapolis mayor names Bill Peterson interim police chief after Brian O'Hara's resignation

A week after Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara resigned amid scandal, Mayor Jacob Frey has named his interim replacement.

Frey said Tuesday Bill Peterson will hold the position during the search for a permanent chief.

"Bill Peterson is the right leader for this moment," Frey said. "He's spent three decades serving Minneapolis, he's earned the respect of officers across the department, and he understands that trust with the people of Minneapolis is paramount. Bill understands that trust is earned, and he has established a reputation of working every day to earn it."

O'Hara resigned May 26 after an internal probe found he interfered with a previous investigation, according to the mayor. That prior investigation included unsubstantiated allegations O'Hara "engaged in sexual intimate relationships" with city employees, Frey said.

O'Hara released a statement through his attorney following his resignation, saying he was "proud to serve Minneapolis" and touting "significant progress" in rebuilding the department's relationship with the community after the murder of George Floyd. The statement made no mention of the investigation.

Peterson has been with the Minneapolis Police Department for 30 years, and currently leads the First Precinct. He's held several other leadership positions across his career.

"When I was asked to step into this role, I felt compelled to answer the call. At a time when the Minneapolis Police Department needs experienced, steady leadership, I am honored to serve and ready to lead," Peterson said. "My focus will be on maintaining stability, supporting officers, building on the progress we've made, strengthening trust with our community, and ensuring every resident feels safe in the city we are proud to serve."

Immediately after O'Hara's resignation, Frey appointed Katie Blackwell as acting chief. It's unclear why Peterson is stepping in for Blackwell, but Frey thanked her for "stepping in at a critical time and providing strong leadership for the department over the past week."

O'Hara's resignation came just weeks after Frey nominated him for reappointment, calling him "the right leader for this moment" at the time.

Office of Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette, whose reappointment stands in limbo after a City Council rejection and subsequent mayoral veto, will introduce Peterson at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

How to watch officials introduce Minneapolis' interim police chief